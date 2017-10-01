O.J. Simpson released on parole, Sunday

10:40 a.m.

The family of the man slain with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 knew that O.J. Simpson would be released on parole but says his actual release "is still difficult for us knowing he will be a free man again."

Fred and Kim Goldman released a statement Sunday through spokesman Michael Wright saying they respect the Nevada Parole Board's decision to release Simpson after nine years in prison for his conviction in a Las Vegas armed robbery case.

They also say they'll continue to pursue payment of $33.5 million judgment awarded in 1997 after Simpson was found civilly liable for the death and will keep advocating for domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy and judicial reform.

Simpson is now 70.

He maintains the botched hotel-room confrontation that sent him to prison in Nevada was an effort to retrieve memorabilia stolen from him after he was acquitted in 1995 of killing his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.

9:30 a.m.

Now that O.J. Simpson is out of prison, he has to comply with rules Nevada authorities set for his parole.

He has to tell the state where he'll be living and when he changes his residence. He can't use illegal drugs or recreational marijuana.

He can drink alcohol, but not beyond Nevada's limit for driving and not being arrested for drunk driving.

Simpson also is prohibited from associating with felons or anyone that Nevada parole and probation officials prohibit him from being in contact with.

The conditions apply no matter where Simpson ends up living.

The state he chooses will set rules that he must follow to avoid the risk of being returned to prison. Simpson could be on parole until Sept. 29, 2022.

That five-year period could be reduced if Simpson collects maximum credits for good behavior, pays fees and fines on time and shows "diligence in labor or study."

12:40 a.m.

A Nevada prison official says O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Unlike when he walked free after his murder trial in 1995, Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.

Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press Simpson was released early Sunday.

The 70-year-old Simpson told the parole board that he wanted to live in Florida. The Florida Department of Corrections said officials had not received a transfer request or required documents.

Simpson was sent to prison in Nevada for a botched hotel-room heist of sports memorabilia 12 years after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

