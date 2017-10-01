Rockford Police investigate home invasion

Rockford Police say they are looking for two armed robbers after a home invasion Saturday night.

The robbery happened at a home around the 3000 block of Garfield around 10:30 p.m.

Police say two men forced their way into the home with a gun.

At least one person was home at the time of the robbery. Police did not report any injuries.

Officers say the suspects got away with a small safe of cash and jewelry.

One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and shorts, the other a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.