Rockford Police investigate home invasion

Rockford Police investigate home invasion

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say they are looking for two armed robbers after a home invasion Saturday night. 

The robbery happened at a home around the 3000 block of Garfield around 10:30 p.m.

Police say two men forced their way into the home with a gun. 

At least one person was home at the time of the robbery. Police did not report any injuries. 

Officers say the suspects got away with a small safe of cash and jewelry. 

One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and shorts, the other a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

