Hundreds of canines compete in annual Freeport dog show

This weekend was one for the dogs at least in Freeport it is.

Over 700 dogs made up of over a hundred different breeds piled into the Stephenson County fairgrounds for the annual All-Breed Dog Show today.

These pampered pooches are strutting their stuff around the show ring looking for that best in show ribbon.

This is the 50th year that Freeport has hosted this dog show.

Organizers say it brings in dogs and owners from all across the Midwest.

"Some people are showing their dogs to get their AKC championship. And that is where the dogs are measured up against the breed standard," said dog show organizer Brian Carbone.

Organizers say that some of the dogs in this weekends show are competing to be able to participate in the Westminster dog show.