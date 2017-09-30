Rockford neighborhood celebrates park, playground improvements

A Rockford park gets a makeover and this weekend, kids got a chance to check out their new place to play.

The Rockford Park District unveiled the new Sabrooke Park this morning.

Some of the parks new features include, synthetic turf, a new spray pad, new pathways and a basketball court.

It's a new and fun space the Park District hopes the neighborhood will enjoy during the beautiful fall weather.

"When the kids get something new, of course the kids are going to love it. That's why you get up early in the morning and you see kids out here. I don't think you can go anywhere else in the city right now and see kids outside at 9, 10 in the morning," said Marcus Hill with the Rockford Housing Authority..

This project began in the spring and the community was able to voice their opinions about some of the new additions to Sabrooke Park.

The park is located at 2900 Kishwaukee Street.