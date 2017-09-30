Barrier collapses during a soccer game in Northern France

A barrier collapsed in a stadium during a soccer game in Northern France, leaving at least 25 fans with injuries.

The barrier collapsed during the first goal of the game as fans were cheering with excitement. Fans of the team from Lille were celebrating the goal when they fell through the fence in front of the grandstand at the stadium.

Authorities say, at least four fans have been seriously hurt and the rest of the injuries are non life-threatening.

The collapse postponed the match and it was eventually canceled.