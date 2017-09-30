Iowa mom arrested for leaving children home alone

An Iowa mother is behind bars after police say she left her four children home alone while she took a trip to Europe.

Johnston police say 30-year-old Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds, a seven-year-old, and six-year old home alone while she was over four-thousand miles away in Germany.

They say Macke left the country on September 20th and didn't have plans to come back until October 1.

They say Macke did not arrange for child care while she was gone and left a gun unsecured that the children would have access to.

"It is a dangerous situation regardless of how responsible your children might be. It's not something that we recommend or encourage," said Johnston Police Lt. Lynn Aswegan.

Macke is charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21.

She is scheduled to return to court on October 9.