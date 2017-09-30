Boylan wins NIC-10 boys golf title, Guilford's Ketcham wins medalist honors

The NIC-10 boys golf tournament at Ingersoll covered a two-day period with gorgeous weather on both Friday and Saturday to end the month of September. The Boylan Titans won the conference team title, edging out Hononegah by two points in team standings.

Zach Swartzbach finished with the best score for the Titans, a two-day 151 to lead the team champions, and the fourth best individual score.

Guilford's Kyle Ketcham, who shot an opening round 70 on Friday to take the top individual leaderboard spot, shot a Saturday 72 to win the individual medalist honor at the conference tournament by seven strokes over Harlem's Austin Young.

Ketcham's Vikings teammate Troy Swanson finished third on the leaderboard individually. The postseason regional round tees off next week for all boys golfers.