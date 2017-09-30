Dry stretch lasts through September

September 2017 will go down in the record books as one of the driest on record. A persistent dry and quiet weather pattern kept showers far away from the Stateline. Only 0.51" of rain fell, with 26 of the 30 days remaining dry. For reference, September usually sees 3.35" of rainfall.

This will be the 2nd month in a row to be below average for rainfall. August ended up over 1 1/2" below average, leaving Rockford a whopping 4.32" below average since August 1st.

Being 4"+ below average has lead to abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, according to the National Drought Monitor. The drought isn't permanent, but we'll need several inches of rainfall on top of our usual amount for October to help get the area back to average. Much of Boone Co. is under the moderate drought.

Considering how parched the area is now, imagine some of the years with even drier Septembers. The driest on record was September 1979, with only 0.05" of rain falling that month.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, October and much of the fall look to stay near average for rainfall. This is wetter than the weather lately, but the increase in rainfall may not fully make up for the momentary deficit we are in right now.