Rockford police looking for man responsible for robbing a woman Friday night

Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a woman in the 2800 block of Echo Street overnight.

The victim tells Rockford Police she arrived to a friend's house around midnight when the suspect approached her with a gun and demanded her purse.

Investigators say the suspect made off with her belongings and fled the area on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s around 5' 10'' weighing around 200 lbs. The victim tells police he wore a black hoody, black pants and is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police and Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.