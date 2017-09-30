One person shot early Saturday morning, police looking for suspe - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

One person shot early Saturday morning, police looking for suspect

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting early Saturday morning. 

Investigators say they arrived to a local hospital to find the victim, a 24-year-old male, suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound to the foot.

Police say the victim was shot in the 400 block of 15th Ave. 

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20s wearing a dark hoody, light jeans and is armed with a handgun. 

Police say the investigation is on-going and encourages anyone with information to contact the Rockford Police Department and Crime Stoppers 815- 963-7867.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.