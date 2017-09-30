One person shot early Saturday morning, police looking for suspect

Rockford Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting early Saturday morning.
Investigators say they arrived to a local hospital to find the victim, a 24-year-old male, suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound to the foot.
Police say the victim was shot in the 400 block of 15th Ave.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20s wearing a dark hoody, light jeans and is armed with a handgun.
Police say the investigation is on-going and encourages anyone with information to contact the Rockford Police Department and Crime Stoppers 815- 963-7867.
