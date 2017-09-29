Rockford Fire Department sees rise in local recruits

Rockford Fire Department Recruiter Jeff Kloweit says out of 18 recruits, 7 are local residents. The most the department has had in a recruit class in years. It's something that didn't happen by accident.

"We want people from Rockford," says Kloweit. "We really put a strong emphasis on recruiting locally. That included advertising we were doing, we focused largely on Rockford. So all our efforts and our advertising and everything else. went locally."

Kloweit says there's big benefits to having native recruits on the force. First off, they already have strong support system of family and friends in town as they navigate through the academy and a stressful career. On top of that, he says they already have a unique understanding of the city and it's layout. So the department is rewarding local recruits when it comes to the application process.

"We give five extra points once you've been through the oral interview, and the written process, and the physical agility test," says Kloweit. "You can get them for residency, for education, and for military service."

"Growing up in Rockford, I've always looked up to the Rockford Fire Department and the men women at that time and growing up I just aspired to do that," says recruit Nick Akers. "And now I finally have my shot so I'm extremely excited."

Akers was born in raised in Rockford and can already see some of the benefits of being a hometown kid.

"Just knowing the city, knowing where the districts are divided north, south, east, and west," says Akers. "Some of the main arterial streets some of the side streets, or where certain high profile areas are. Think that takes a long time to develop that and obviously living in Rockford I know that and possess that."

Meanwhile Sam Csukor moved his wife and two young songs from Chicago to Rockford for the gig.

"The biggest adjustment is probably for my wife, moving away from her friends and family," says Csukor.

But with that adjustment, came a silver lining for some.

"The boys are excited, we have a yard now," says Csukor with a laugh. "Which we didn't have in Chicago."