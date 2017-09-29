Friday Night Football - Week 6 Scores & Highlights

There are three weeks left in the high school football regular season with conference races coming into focus and teams making their push for a playoff spot.
Here are the Week 6 scores from the region, organized by conference:
NIC-10
Harlem 33, Belvidere North 18
Auburn 26, Jefferson 8
Hononegah 49, Belvidere 13
Guilford 31, Boylan 28 (OT)
East 34, Freeport 19
Big Northern
North Boone 42, Lutheran-North Boone 14
Winnebago 48, Rock Falls 21
Byron 62, Oregon 7
Dixon 53, Stillman Valley 32
Genoa-Kingston 49, Rockford Christian 28
Marengo 34, Mendota 27
NUIC
Dakota 10, West Carroll 8
Lena-Winslow 54, Amboy-LaMoille 0
Forreston 40, East Dubuque 7
Eastland-Pearl City 40, Galena 0
Stockton 45, Ashton-Franklin Center 6
Aquin 27, Orangeville 6
Polo 29 River Ridge 8
Milledgeville 58, Warren 30
Northern Illinois Big 12
Morris 19, DeKalb 0
Kaneland 21, Sycamore 0
Sterling 52, Yorkville 14
Rochelle 41, Geneseo 7
Northeastern Athletic
Hiawatha 70, South Beloit 16
Marquette 56, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
8-Man Football
Lake Forest Academy 26, Christian Life 0
