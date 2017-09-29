Friday Night Football - Week 6 Scores & Highlights

There are three weeks left in the high school football regular season with conference races coming into focus and teams making their push for a playoff spot.

Here are the Week 6 scores from the region, organized by conference:

NIC-10

Harlem 33, Belvidere North 18

Auburn 26, Jefferson 8

Hononegah 49, Belvidere 13

Guilford 31, Boylan 28 (OT)

East 34, Freeport 19

Big Northern

North Boone 42, Lutheran-North Boone 14

Winnebago 48, Rock Falls 21

Byron 62, Oregon 7

Dixon 53, Stillman Valley 32

Genoa-Kingston 49, Rockford Christian 28

Marengo 34, Mendota 27

NUIC

Dakota 10, West Carroll 8

Lena-Winslow 54, Amboy-LaMoille 0

Forreston 40, East Dubuque 7

Eastland-Pearl City 40, Galena 0

Stockton 45, Ashton-Franklin Center 6

Aquin 27, Orangeville 6

Polo 29 River Ridge 8

Milledgeville 58, Warren 30

Northern Illinois Big 12

Morris 19, DeKalb 0

Kaneland 21, Sycamore 0

Sterling 52, Yorkville 14

Rochelle 41, Geneseo 7

Northeastern Athletic

Hiawatha 70, South Beloit 16

Marquette 56, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

8-Man Football

Lake Forest Academy 26, Christian Life 0