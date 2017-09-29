FBI, Rockford Police still working to solve Midwest Bank robbery - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

FBI, Rockford Police still working to solve Midwest Bank robbery case

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The search for a man who robbed the Midwest Community Bank on Perryville Road last month continues.

It happened on Aug. 25.  

Rockford Police said the suspect walked into the bank and implied he had a gun and demanded money.  

They said the suspect took off and was last seen in a white Cadillac.

Detectives want you to take another look at these surveillance picture to help them find who did this.  

They're working with FBI on the case.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police or CrimeStoppers.
 

