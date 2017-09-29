Calls to Rockford Fire Dept. up in 2017

Firefighters are staying busy at the Rockford Fire Department.

New data from the City of Rockford shows calls about fires are up nearly 11 percent from this same time last year, with 489 calls so far in 2017. The number of EMS and search and rescue calls is also up nearly four percent with more than 15,000 calls. The total number of calls for the department is also up, about six percent from this same time last year. In all the department's received more than 19,000 calls this year.