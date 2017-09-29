Rockford group brings supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims

A Rockford man is back home after helping Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Richard Calvette collected donations for three weeks for storm victims.

He got enough supplies to fill two large moving trucks.

Richard took video inside a veteran's home in a small town outside of Houston, showing the devastation people were dealing with. He says his group of volunteers focused on those small towns because Houston seemed to get a majority of the help.

"This is a town of 250 people still living in tents without water and up to a day before we had gotten there, really had no supplies. So when we came in they were in desperate need," he said.

Richard says he spent five days along the coast helping people with the donations collected from Rockford.