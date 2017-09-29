Governor Rauner vetoes union legislation

Governor Rauner vetoed a legislation today that would allow the general assembly to make decisions on what options union workers would have when selecting a union.

The governor issued a statement saying the legislation would "economically damage local governments by removing their freedom to determine the best interests of workers and employees."

This veto comes just days after the US Supreme Court agreed to hear an Illinois case about whether or not union members should have to pay "fair share" fees to support their unions.

The plan would ensure that only the General Assembly could restrict so-called union security agreements. They are deals between employers and unions which set rules on the extent to which a union may compel an employee to join and whether the employer will collect fees on the union's behalf.