Rockford Art Deli turns five

Rockford Art Deli turned five today and like any birthday, you celebrate with a party.

The popular local business held a double punch and free print day to commemorate the milestone and held a bunch of party based events around the city.

This is the full list of ways RAD celebrated today:

12P - 8P : FREE PRINT DAY

5:30P : The Core- Shawn Williams

6:30P - 10P : Prairie Street Brewing Co. beer !

7P : Andrew Robinson

8P - 10P : 15th & Chris

8:30P : Mana Kintorso

Shoppers who turned in full punch cards and replied to an email from RAD will receive gifts as will the first 50 people who made purchases at RAD today. Rockford Art Deli picks a theme for a t-shirt for every birthday. The theme this year was actually picked by a 5 year old.

Store co-owner Britney Lindgren said that the the "Super Rad" themed shirts had been an idea, but they weren't official until a 5 year old called them rad.

"It's definitely kind of a 90's themed shirt, where I would have been 5 in 1991 so it's appropriate for a 5th birthday."

Said Lindgren.

The "Super Rad" t-shirt is available to the public at Rockford Art Deli.