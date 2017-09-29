Pettersen returns to lift Rockford Co-op to NIC-10 girls golf title

Madasyn Pettersen's late-season return gave the Rockford Public Schools golf co-op team a lift, as she shot a 73 to take home Medalist honors in the NIC-10 girls conference tournament at Atwood Friday. The team won the tournament by 49 strokes.

Katelyn Sayyalinh finished second individually with a 75, while her older sister Kristen Sayyalinh took fifth with an 86.

Freeport's Maxine Nesemeier shot an 80 to take third place individually, while Boylan's Alli Erdmier finished in fourth with an 83. Boylan and Hononegah both shot 79 to tie for second in the team standings.

The boys NIC-10 tournament is a two-day tournament at Ingersoll Golf Course. Guilford's Kyle Ketcham is the leader after one round with a 70. Tune in to 13 News Saturday night for final round highlights and results.