Employees facing budget cuts are taking in their last days on the job

Winnebago County Reserve Deputy, David Stanley is one of 100 public safety employees soon to be without a job.

"I had that sinking feeling like this isn't going to go well at all" said Stanley.

Stanley's gut feeling about last night's county board vote was right. And now he and many others will have to leave the jobs they have known for so long.

"Its kinda sad because I've been down here for 17 years. I've tried to do a good job and its not because I'm not doing a good job that I'm losing it, its just because of the budget" said Stanley.

Many employees were given layoff notices a week ago. Stanley says the reserve deputies last day is supposed to be today, but he says the sheriff may keep them through next week.

"Today will be our last work day if he decides to cut the reserves. Otherwise we have a new schedule that we will be going to with reduced hours starting next week" said Stanley.

Winnebago County Chairman, Frank Haney says, in order to move forward in the future we have to make these cuts now.

"We have really great people and anyone affected by the budget process or any potential cuts obviously no one wants to be part of that, no one likes that" said Haney.

Stanley says he's still on the hunt for another job and hopes his other part time job will keep him afloat until then. It's been an emotional journey for a him he's certain there will be tears at the end of his shift.

"Its been an up and down roller coaster. I've tried to fight as much as i can with what I can but I'm on the bottom end of it" said Stanley.

The Sheriff is expected to hold a press conference regarding the layoff plans this upcoming Monday.