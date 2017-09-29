Reward for arrest of alleged cop shooter up to $15K

The reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged cop shooter goes up to $15,000.



It was at $2,000 before three organizations chipped in $1,000 each. On Friday, the Rockford Resident Agency of the FBI offered $10,000 for the reward.



It's been nearly a week since Deputy Stephen Wright was allegedly shot by 27-year-old Jordan Spates during a traffic stop.



Spates has been on the loose since Saturday, Sept. 23.



13 News spoke to Sheriff Gary Caruana on Friday afternoon, who said Deputy Wright was released from the hospital and is at home recovering. Deputy Wright is engaged to be married in November.



If you have information about Spates' whereabouts, you're asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 815-282-2600.