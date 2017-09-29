Homeless veteran bike-riding as fundraiser to help keep pets

Veterans with pets often find themselves either on the street, or separated from their pets. That's why one man is riding cross country again to raise funds to help.

Harold Palmquist is a homeless veteran himself. He's on his second tour across the country with his dog, Daisy. Harold's goal this tour is to raise $20,000 dollars for veterans with pet's, which is how he was able to keep Daisy.

"Who would have thought, that at the lowest part of my life, where I've got nothing in my life. except for veterans and their pets, which kept me and my dog together. Now I'm able to generate funding and awareness for somebody who no questions asked, helped me. Now I'm able to give back to society at the lowest part of my life, and I love it." said Palmquist.

Palmquist rode 5,000 miles on his first tour from LA to Georgia, and he's expecting to ride about 2400 on this one, from Georgia to Southern California.