Dollar General robbed in Rockford

A male armed with a gun robbed a Dollar General on Thursday night.

It happened at the 1400 block of Kishwaukee Street.

The suspect entered the store, showed the gun and demanded money.

After being given money, the man fled the store.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a male, in his 40s, 5’10”-6’0″ tall,180-200 pounds with a goatee.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers.