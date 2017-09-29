Mary Morgan Elementary Wins 2017 Blue Ribbon Award

The U-S Department of Education announced it's 2017 national blue ribbon schools.
Mary Morgan Elementary School in Byron was among 16 schools named in the state for the award.
Schools who get this honor receive exemplary high performing schools designations. To qualify a school must rank in the top 15 percent of all schools in the state in administered testing or student performance on state testing.
