Fleet Feet bringing 5K to Stroll on State

Stroll on state is 58 days away now and another company will be bringing something fun to the fifth installment of the post thanksgiving festivities.



Fleet feet sports is hosting it's new event, Dasher Dash. The 5K will start at 8 o'clock in the morning of Stroll on State.

The race will take dashers through historic parts of downtown and southwest Rockford.

"We just think that stroll on state would be even enhanced more if we could add a family friendly activity with something that really gets people moving and gives people a reason to get up in the morning and see another side of Rockford that maybe they haven't seen."

There's a 30- dollar race fee, anyone interested in running can register on Fleet Feet's website at http://www.fleetfeetrockford.com/ .