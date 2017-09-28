A short break, then back to the heat

Just when the Stateline gets a break from an unseasonably hot streak, more heat is looming in the forecast.

A persistent ridge, or arch, in the jet stream across northern Wisconsin and Minnesota keeps very warm air flowing into the region from southwest. This time around, the weather may not be as hot as the stretch of 90° weather we just went through; instead, a stretch of middle to low 80° weather is more likely.

There is one day at least that may challenge the record books and the 90's. Tuesday, Oct. 3rd may have warm enough air that the upper 80's aren't out of the question. The record for Oct. 3rd was set in 1997 at 90°. Average highs for early October are between 67° and 69°, meaning we'll be close to 20° or more above average.

Large patterns like these usually take time to break down, so the fall heat could linger late into next week before the pattern breaks down. Overall, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts the weather staying above average for much of October, so don't look for cool fall weather to stay in place permanently yet.