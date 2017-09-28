Winnebago County budget slashed millions, layoffs imminent

The Winnebago County Board has passed a budget that cuts the sheriff's office and several other departments roughly $6.9 million.



In a hotly debated 12 to 8 vote in favor of the reductions, the decision was made in a packed county board room.



County employees gathered outside the Public Safety Building to chat peacefully with county board members before they even headed into the meeting.



Inside, it was standing room only. People had to listen in from outside the boardroom. Among those standing in the crowd were 17th Circuit Court Chief Judge Joe McGraw and Sheriff Gary Caruana.



A deputy spoke in the public comments section about how often the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office comes to the aid of other law enforcement agencies. He also said he wanted to point out misrepresentation of facts presented by the board. The room erupted in applause at the end of the deputy's speech.



A local AFSCME representative also asked the board to reconsider the public safety cuts. Ed Sadlowski said public safety has been understaffed for a decade in Winnebago County. The room again sounded with applause.



At one point, Daniel Fellars, D - District 19, made a motion to decrease the State's Attorney's budget cut from $300,000 to $200,000. The public defender's office budget from $250,000 to $150,000. That motion passed 13-7, sparing some money to both county departments.



Then board member Burt Gerl, D- District 15, proposed making the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office's cuts $2.1 million instead of $4.3 million along with other cut reductions.



Finance Committee Chairman Ted Biondo, R - District 20, said ""I want to know where we get this money then," in response to people questioning the proposed cuts.



Gerl made a statement saying that people are leaving Winnebago County because of the crime, not credit ratings. People in the crowd applauded at the end of his comments.



Biondo then said the county has been able to keep money in taxpayer's pockets as a result of financial decisions.



Another board member, Aaron Booker, said Gerl's proposal is a temporary fix, but it was a fix.



"I implore you to take Burt Gerl's proposal into serious consideration," said Booker.



A vote was taken on Gerl's amendment and it failed 7 - 13.



Then a vote was called on for the proposed budget, as is, and it passed 12 - 8.



13 News Reporter Mary Sugden was inside the board room when the vote was taken and said many people in the crowd began yelling at the board.