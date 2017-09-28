Rockford Fire at a standstill with Hanley investigation, business owner relocates

Zach Enderle says the the high ceiling and wood floors drew him in.

"It was really everything I was looking for in a space," Zach Enderle, with design build by architects says.

Enderle says he moved his business in to the space back in January. But, that space was right next to the old Hanley building which was destroyed in a massive fire back in June.

"Honestly I thought it's going to be fine. It'll all work out, I might have to work from home for awhile and eventually I can get back in there and start working, but it's just not the way in turned out at all," Enderle says.

He says he finally couldn't wait any longer -- and had to relocate his office a couple blocks down the road. It's a space he says he appreciates, but never expected to work in until the fire.

"The space had really nice wood floors and high ceilings and brick walls -- it had a lot of character. This space is an office. It's functional -- you walk in and it's a stereotypical office," Enderle says.

While Enderle moves on, Rockford Fire says it's at a standstill in the investigation to find who set the hanley building on fire. Investigators say they've exhausted most of their options with fire, police and federal authorities.

"We investigate until there are no more leads -- no more people to talk with," Tim Morris, the fire prevention coordinator with the Rockford Fire Department says.



But, that doesn't mean arson charges can't come in the future.

"There's no statue of limitations -- so if something were to come up down the road," Morris says. "It is still a case that could be -- if it was found to be arson -- you could make arrests."

Meanwhile business owners like Enderle will make due with what they have.

"It was very inconvenient for me, but at this point it's time to move on," Enderle says.

A set back, but Enderle says it's not enough to stop him from getting back to work three months later.

Rockford Fire says it is still open to taking any tips about the Hanley fire. If you have any information -- you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.