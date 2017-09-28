Budget impact on Winnebago County crime rate

Plagued with violent crime for decades, the Winnebago County Sheriff's office says crime projections for this year, look more promising.

"If the trends continue for 2017. We will have made substantial progress in reducing violent crime in the region" said Assistant Deputy Chief, Mark Karner.

Karner says effort has gone toward staffing, more resources, better technology and a harder focus on crime. He also says the county is still not where it needs to be. But fears cuts will set it back even more.

"Those reductions are not going to put us in a place where we need them to be to have a high quality of life here. And they wont be sustained unless we can keep a minimum level of staffing among the county region" said Karner.

That minimum amount of staffing, according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, should be 30 officers for every 10,000 people.

"Under that ratio we should have 180 deputies. We are at 137, substantially below that" said Karner.

Before Sheriff Caruana took office, there were 132 deputies.

Meanwhile since 2015, the number of homicides in Winnebago county, outside the city of Rockford, have decreased from two in 2015 to one so far this year. Robberies have been cut in half from 25 to 11. Meanwhile the number of aggravated assaults and batteries have increased substantially from 31 to 63.

Chairman Frank Haney says while crime is a main concern, he says the budget cuts are not significant enough to impact progress made.

Meanwhile Haney says the sheriff still has enough funding to work with.

"Even if you see the projected cut go through that we are talking about you know you are going to have the sheriff have a 28.6 million dollar budget" said Haney.

Something the sheriff's office says will still hurt the community.

"If the cuts go through at 4.3 million dollars as are on the table now. That will have a devastating effect on our operations" said Karner.

The Sheriff's department says they are stressed about what the budget decision will mean for the public safety sector.