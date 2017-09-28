High school golf conference tourneys continue with BNC, NUIC

Conference tournament week continues around the Rockford area with the Big Northern boys and NUIC tournaments taking place Thursday.

Rockford Christian won its first Big Northern title, shooting a 336 to beat Winnebago by 15 strokes. Winnebago's Marcus Smith won Medalist honors with a 73. Nick Gargani of Genoa-Kingston and Riley Hogan of Rockford Christian both shot 75 to finish two shots off the lead. The Royal Lions' Owen Hultman and Kody Page both fired an 80, along with Oregon's Adam Merrill.

In the NUIC boys tournament, Stockton's Alex Staver won Medalist honors with a 78 at Wolf Hollow, while Aquin took home the team title with a 334. Javier Jazo helped the Bulldogs win it with an 80 to finish in third place individually.