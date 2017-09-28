People gather outside Winnebago County courthouse ahead of budget vote

Dozens of people gather outside the Winnebago County courthouse ahead of a budget vote that could cut public funding.

The county board meets at 6 p.m.

After weeks of controversy, threatened layoffs and the potential for millions of dollars to be cut from public safety. Chairman Frank Haney says these cuts are necessary to balance the budget. The sheriff's office could lose $4.3 million.

On September 19 Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana sent a letter to reserve officers notifying them of layoffs effective September 30. The department could lay off as many as 100 people, including 911 dispatchers.

13 News reporter Mary Sugden is at the meeting and will have an update on what the board decides.