Pinnacle Logistics expands flight operations at RFD, will bring - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Pinnacle Logistics expands flight operations at RFD, will bring 300 new jobs

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A major operation expansion means 300 new jobs are coming to Rockford.

Pinnacle Logistics announced it's adding more cargo flights through Chicago Rockford International Airport and it will expand to a year-round operation. Right now 3 Pinnacle Logistics flights go out of RFD per day. This expansion will increase that to 5. From November to December, 8 daily flights will come in and out of the airport, according to Pinnacle Logistics, making RFD the second largest of its network and air operations in the country.

These new flights mean more jobs. Pinnacle Logistics will hire more than 300 permanent staff members. Most of the positions are full-time with benefits and some are part-time. It will also offer an incentive pay program for attendance with a $250-$300 weekly bonus for attendance during the peak holiday season.

Pinnacle Logistics is hiring at its RFD office at 5824 Kishwaukee Rd., Rockford IL 61109. 

