Two men charged with having a stolen gun, marijuana

Two men are arrested for allegedly having marijuana and a gun stolen from the City of Oregon after a traffic stop Thursday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says Adrian Peralta, 19, of Mount Morris, and Tommy Melecio, 18, of Rockford were pulled over around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a traffic violation. Deputies say they smelled marijuana and saw the passenger, Melecio, reach for his waistband. Melecio was pulled out of a vehicle when deputies say a black gun fell out of his waistband. Deputies say they also found 238 grams of marijuana and a scale.

The county sheriff's office says the gun was stolen out of Oregon.

The two are charged with aggravated unlawful use of a concealed weapon, not having a FOID card and possession of marijuana, among other charges.

A 17-year-old juvenile man was charged with obstruction of justice and released to his mother.