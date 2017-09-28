Rockford man sentenced to 12 years in prison stemming from 2016 mall shooting

A Rockford man who opened fire at the Cherryvale Mall last October will spend 12 years in prison.

23-year-old Donald Ashford was was found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm after a trial jury in February. The Winnebago County State's Attorney announced the sentencing Thursday.

On October 8, 2016, Ashford opened fire at the mall before taking off in a gold Buick. Later that day police found the Buick on the 2300 block of Freemont Street. Ashford backed the Buick into a police car and took off from the scene before crashing the car on East State Street and Mulford Road. Ashford fired more shots at another car while he tried to get away.

Ashford will serve 85 percent of the 12-year sentence, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.