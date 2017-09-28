Fall-like temperatures are temporary

Mother Nature has us on a roller coaster in the Stateline. Although the calendar said "First Day of Fall", temperatures continued to soar into the 90s. Record-breaking heat kept all of the Midwest feeling like the peak of summer. Then the jet stream shifted east and in less than 24-hours, crisp, fall weather settled in across the area.

We will get to enjoy the cooler temperatures all the way through the weekend. Highs will hover in the upper 60s and low 70s, plus humidity stays low. It will be the perfect time for all your favorite fall activities!

For you summer lovers, there is still a little warmth left in the system. Another ridge will build over the Midwest, allowing temperatures to push into the 80s by the middle of next week.

A few more up and down swings are possible before we really settle into fall's chilly weather.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp