Organization building momentum to help fight teen homelessness in Stateline

Helping fight teen homelessness in Boone and Winnebago Counties, that's the goal of local organization Just Breathe 815.

On Wednesday, Home Depot and cheerleaders from Rockford Lutheran School pitched in to help the cause.

Home Depot donated multiple washers and dryers to Just Breathe 815.

Founder of Just Breathe 815, Kevin Ware, said, "We're just so grateful and thankful for all the support the community gives us to help the homeless teens in the Winnebago and Boone County area. Because that's what Just Breathe 815 is all about."

The Rockford Lutheran cheer team also donated bags of clothing that will go to help teens in need.

"We want to provide that safe haven for them to come, have a meal, take a shower and also have clothing and get loved on by the city and the community," Ware said on Wednesday.

If you want to get involved with Just Breathe 815 head to their Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/JustBreathe815/