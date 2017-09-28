Centennial Park getting new life

A beautification project aims to give a happy hello to people visiting the Forest City.

Rockford Area Realtors Young Professionals Network is pouring $20,000 dollars in to cleaning up Centennial Park.

That's located directly across from the UW Sports Factory.

The project includes new cement pads, landscaping, new trees, shrubs and mulch.

Organizers say it's a way to welcome out-of-town guests in town, for different sports tournaments.

"I think it goes back to what I was saying earlier, where we just want to be contributing to making the greater Rockford area a better place to live, work and play." said Shane Van Sickle, with the realtor group.

More than thirty realtors are participating in the project.