Just Breathe 815 gets big donation

Not every person is as fortunate as the next person, but helping those in need should always be a priority. Members of the area community were ready to provide a helping hand when Just Breathe 815 said it was collecting for an event coming up this Saturday.

Kevin Ware co-founded just Breathe 815 back in May and has been focusing on providing for homeless and underprivileged teens in the Rockford area since he started the charity and can't believe the support from the community.

"You know, we're just so grateful and thankful for all the support the community gives us to help the homeless teens in the Winnebago & Boone County area. Because that's what Just Breathe 815 is all about."

Said Ware today.

The Machesney Park Home Depot had already agreed to donate a washer and a dryer for a safe haven that JB 815 is opening this weekend. But the Machesney Park Home Depot surprised Ware with more than what they said they initially would. The washers and dryers will allow homeless teens in Rockford to clean their clothes.

Ware said that just one washer alone would cost JB 815 $718 dollars before tax and delivery.

The Rockford Lutheran Cheer Squad was also on hand today and they surprised Ware with a donation of 750 bags of clothes for donation. Ware couldn't believe the support from the community ahead of the Safe Haven opening.

"We wanna provide that "safe haven" for them to come, have a meal , take a shower and also have clothing and get loved on by the city and the community."

Said Ware.

The Safe Haven will be open from 3pm to 8pm daily because that's the time that JB 815 has judged to be the most common for crime to occur. Ware hopes to keep kids off the streets and safe with the Safe Haven.