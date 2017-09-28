Rock Valley College and Rockford University co host job fair

Job Fairs and internships can be the one thing someone needs to kick start their career. Students and job hopefuls got that chance today at Rock Valley College where the school co hosted a job and internship fair with Rockford University.

This is the fifth year that RVC and RU have held the event, this time in the Physical Education Center on the RVC's campus. The job fair brought 67 employers out this year who were on hand to give career advice and talk about job openings for those in attendance.

"A team player, someone who's driven, someone who really wants to find a career."

Said Kim Morse, a Senior HR Assistant for Woodward Aerospace.

The job fair brought out a wide variety of companies looking for people to help their businesses.

"We have everyone from hospitality to restaurant management to IT to marketing to healthcare positions, accounting positions, we also have a lot of technical positions including manufacturing."

Said Amanda Lonsway, a Career Adviser at RVC.

The job and internship fair ran from 10 am to 1 pm today.