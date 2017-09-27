Rockford Head Start program gets local children on the path towards success

When it comes to prepping Rockford's youngest residents for success, Rockford Human Services Executive Director George Davis says he's confident Head Start gives low income families the leg up they need.

"We know that when our children arrive in kindergarten if they've had an experience in head start where they've participated for at least six months. That they are ready to start kindergarten."

Davis says Rockford's Head Start and Early Head Start programs provide a wide array of services aimed at promoting the child's development before they set foot in their kindergarten classroom.

"It is more than a preschool program. It's really an approach to comprehensive services and support of children and families to really actually help them by the time they leave your service be further along the road toward self sufficiency and breaking the cycle of poverty and educational failure."

Here in Rockford Davis says the program is federally funded to reach roughly 600 pre-school children and 100 infants, toddlers, and their families. The city's program is approved in five year cycles. Right now Rockford is on its 5th year of funding.

"Our program is in the process of developing a proposal to reapply for the next five year period that will being July 1, 2018."

Davis says there will always be a need for Head Start. He says there's a chance the federal government would decide it wants another entity to take on the Head Start project alongside of the city, or to replace it all together. But assures that no matter what, funds will remain in the city for Head Start.

"Once they make a commitment to a community that is in need of head start services then they do not withdraw the funds from that community. It's more a question of whether the grantee continues, not whether the program continues."

