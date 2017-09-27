Guilford beats Boylan in PKs to maintain NIC-10 soccer lead

Guilford's soccer team has been on the rise the past few years and this may be the Vikings' year to take the next step. They knocked off Boylan in a penalty kick shootout Wednesday evening, claiming a 2-1 victory to stay undefeated in NIC-10 play.

The game was scoreless for the first 69 minutes until Guilford's Carson Masters buried a goal in the 70th minute to give the Vikings the lead. But with less than four minutes to play, Boylan set up Joaquin Villegas for the equalizer, sending the game to overtime.

Nobody scored in the two ten minute periods, leaving it up to penalty kicks. Guilford keeper Avisai Benitez made saves on Boylan's second and third shooters, and Guilford made four of its five kicks to win it, as Ricky Sarmiento buried the clincher. It was Guilford's first win over Boylan since 2004.