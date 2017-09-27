War of words escalate on eve of Winnebago County budget vote

After weeks of controversy, threatened layoffs and the potential of millions of dollars to be cut from county departments, the Winnebago County Board will meet Thursday to discuss a new budget for the fiscal year.

The county faces a $6.9 million deficit for the next fiscal year.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office and the 17th Circuit Court will likely face hundreds of thousands of dollars in cuts. In a letter sent today to Chairman Frank Haney, Chief Judge Joe McGraw writes,

"Rather than engaging in debate over who is in favor of public safety, I urge the Board to examine how its decisions will impact public safety and whether you have given public safety the priority it deserves."

The letter went on to call out the board's finance committee for not meeting with representatives of the court or public safety departments for input; did not seek input on department priorities beyond maintaining a balanced budget; and that the county declined to share its working budget with the court until it was laid over Sept. 11.

Judge McGraw goes on to say he's "prepared to use a scalpel, but the drive to change practices in such an abbreviated time frame leaves the county with only a cleaver."

In a letter written to Judge McGraw on Wednesday afternoon, Chairman Haney wrote, "Joe, This is baloney."

13 News reached out to Chairman Haney by phone, who says Judge McGraw is taking cheap shots and bullying his staff.

He says he's met with the Judge McGraw at least a dozen times about the budget, while he says his staff has met with the 17th Circuit Court another dozen times. In the letter to McGraw, Haney says trial court administrator Tom Jakeway met with a Haney staff member just yesterday and that the two have corresponded on multiple occasions related to financial matters.

He says Judge McGraw is creating false narratives concerning the deficit and refusing to acknowledge a problem county-wide. Haney went on to blast Judge McGraw, saying he doesn't understand his own budget.

"My staff knows his own budget better than he does," Haney said by phone Wednesday evening.

In the letter, he writes "So, why don't you get your house in-order before throwing mud at me, my team, and the County Board." He continued, "We want to move forward in a positive manner and you show no interest in that."

Meanwhile some members of the board, including Chairman Haney, are calling for substantial cuts to public safety, at the tune of $4.3 million.

Sheriff Gary Caruana says those cuts would devastate his department, and is calling for incremental fixes to the overall budget problem.

Meanwhile, Haney says the budget has been mismanaged for years and it's time to make changes to the way money is allocated.

In preparation for cuts, last week Caruana announced layoffs that could impact up to 100 employees, including reserve officers and some 911 dispatchers.



13 News Reporter Mary Sugden has been following this budget story for months and will be at tomorrow's meeting to bring you full details.