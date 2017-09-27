A look at the timeline of Walker Elementary and its future

It's been a long road for the residents of Churchill's Grove, when it comes to the fate of the neighborhood school Walker Elementary.

Back in 2014, Walker was one of eight schools across the district scheduled to be closed as part of a city-wide consolidation plan.

RPS 205 says the decision was part of an effort to address the city's shrinking student population.

Walker's doors eventually closed in the spring of 2016. Since then, it's sat empty.

Over the last year and a half, the school board has been working with the community to decide what to do with the property.

One idea was to redevelop it, selling it to a private investor or group, who would utilize the land and building's historic architecture.

However, the school board says no proposals were submitted. That's why it's moving forward with demolition.

The board is scheduled to finalize that decision at the next board meeting in two weeks.

After demolition, the land would transfer to the Rockford Park District.

The board says it wants to start demolition in the spring of 2018.

The school, which was originally built back in 1911, has educated more than 100 years of students.