Churchill's Grove neighbors react as RPS 205 moves forward with plans for Walker Elementary

It's been a long road for the residents of Churchill's Grove, when it comes to the fate of the neighborhood school Walker Elementary.

It's been a long road for the residents of Churchill's Grove, when it comes to the fate of the neighborhood school Walker Elementary.

A look at the timeline of Walker Elementary and its future

A look at the timeline of Walker Elementary and its future

For more than 100 years, Walker Elementary school has been the center of the Churchill's Grove neighborhood.

"It used to be that everybody had kids in homes around walker, sent their kids to Walker," said neighbor Renie Gile.

But, that all changed when the school closed its doors for good in 2016.



"It was controversial, people really do like that neighborhood, and walker was obviously apart of that neighborhood for decades and decades," said Rockford School Board member Michael Connor.



The next question became, what should happen to the property?

"We had committed to the public, the residents in the area, that we were not going to let that building just stand for just years and years and be a drain on the community," said Connor.

Originally, the two ideas were to either sell and redevelop the property or demolish it and turn it over to the park district.

But after a year of no redevelopment proposals, the school board says its ready to move forward with demolition.

"It's already had some vandalism, so at this point, we want to keep our commitment, we had an open process, the residents said what they wanted, and now its up to us to deliver on that commitment," said Connor.

According to RPS 205, more than 70 percent of the neighborhood supported the new park. But not all the residents living around walker are happy with that decision.

"It makes me sad, it just does," said Gile.

Gile has lived in the area for decades and says she would hate to see the historic architecture and design of Walker destroyed.

"Obviously, once it's gone, there's not a thing I can do about, all i can do is hope and pray that someone would come forward to redevelop it and see the potential there," said Gile.

But as the school board finalizes its decision in two week, it's becoming clearer that Walker will come down.