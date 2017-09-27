Local mother uses her son's suicide to raise awareness in Rockford

Tommy Corral's mother, Xavier Whitford, says her 19-year-old son loved soccer and was always wanted to help others

She also says her son's suicide was a tragedy she never expected to face.

"It changed our life -- it changed everything about our life," she says. "We never saw it coming."

But since Tommy died in 2014, Whitford has made it her life's mission to help others from taking their own life.

"I would not let his death be for nothing," she says. "I stood by his side for his entire life."

The Winnebago County Corner's Office says the numbers are trending down this year -- with 29 reported suicides in 2017, compared to 35 at the same point in 2016.

Although Whitford says the dip is a good sign, she says there's still a problem.

"It's heart breaking because I think we're working harder than ever -- at least I know I am to make a difference," Whitford says.

Since her son's death, Whitford says she's tried raising more awareness in the community.

"The sad reality is that it can affect anybody -- any age," Whitford says.



Kevin Polky with KP counseling says there are ways you can help your loved ones -- starting with looking for warning signs. For example, if someone you love starts to fall out of normal patterns or if they start talking about dying.

"Most individuals who are suicidal don't wanna die. They just want their darkness to end," Polky says.

Darkness Whitford wishes she could have helped her son escape.

"I would rather live a million years with all the troubles that my son had on a day to day basis than live a day without him," Whitford says.

Without him now, she says she'll continue to help those struggling, so families don't have to live without their loved ones.

If you, a loved one or a friend is thinking about suicide -- they are asked to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

