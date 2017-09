Visitors are flocking to the Forest City.

That's according to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau, which said 6,789,077 people visited Rockford in 2016. That's almost 77,000 more than 2015.

Winnebago County's hotels appear to be benefiting from that trend, according to the RACVB. On any given weekend, hotels are on average 74.4 percent booked. That's up from 58 percent in 2016 and 59 percent in 2016.