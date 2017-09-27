Lutheran dominates Big Northern girls golf tournament

The Rockford Lutheran girls golf team showed what it's capable of to kick off postseason play. The Lady Crusaders shot 335 as a team on their way to an 81-stroke victory. Stillman Valley finished second as a team.

Lutheran had four of the top five individual scores in the tournament at Timber Pointe. Natalie Hooper finished as the Medalist with an 81, while freshman Brighton Young shot an 83, senior Caitlin Schoepfer fired an 84 and Finley Rock finished with an 87. Byron's Regan Larson took second individually with an 82.

Conference tournaments continue this week with the Big Northern boys on Thursday, the NUIC boys and girls also on Thursday, the NIC-10 girls on Friday and the NIC-10 boys on Friday and Saturday. The IHSA Regionals tee off next Tuesday and Wednesday at various sites.