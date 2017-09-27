IDOT hires seasonal workers ahead of winter weather

The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring temporary workers to help with snow and ice removal this winter.



The positions are available in IDOT District 2, which stretches from Jo Daviess County in the northwestern corner of Illinois where Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois adjoin with the Mississippi River, and then south to Rock Island County.



The department's annual "snowbird" program requires employees to promptly respond to weather situations, assisting in snow and ice control and working in emergency conditions.



Applicants must have a commercial drivers license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing and drug and alcohol screening are also required.



The deadline to apply is Oct. 10. Apply here: www.idot.Illinois.gov.