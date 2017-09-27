Millions of dollars heading to Rockford Head Start program

The Department of Health and Human Services' Administration awarded $3.2 million to Rockford's Head Start and Early Head Start Programs.

The funding was announced by Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth. They say this money will help level the playing field for thousands of families in the Rockford area.

"I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that give children in Rockford a fairer shot at reaching their full potential,” Duckworth said. “When we invest in childhood education and parental support services, we help provide children with the tools they need to succeed both in and outside of the classroom.”

"This funding will help level the playing field for thousands of families throughout Rockford by promoting healthy development and school readiness for kindergarten and elementary school children,” said Durbin. “The Head Start program is the source of countless success stories in Illinois and around the country—it’s a stepping stone children need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond.”

A representative with Rockford's Head Start program says this is the second of two scheduled payments the city's program was due to receive this year.