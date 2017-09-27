Last City Market of the season is this Friday

It's hard to believe, but Friday is the last day for the City Market season.



Last week, the market broke a season record for attendance as 103,034 visitors crossed through the gates. Because of that, City Market will give away items to the first 200 people coming this week. You must enter through the E. State Street pavilion.



Vendors will also compete in a pumpkin contest where patrons can vote on their favorite.



The market runs from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. under the pavilion at Market and Water streets.



Rockford City Market on September 29



Music

Main Stage: Jodi Beach Trio (4:00 - 7:00 p.m.)

Acoustic Stage: Mark Sturm (5:00 - 7:00 p.m.)



Activities

The princesses of Once Upon a Dream Performances will be at the market to meet, greet, and sing with the kids of the market. RPS Transportation will have Buddy, the talking bus, for the kids to meet as well as free face painting. And Maywood Evangelic Free Church will also have free face painting as well as a fun, free nerf gun game.



Entrance Gate Staff

The 17th Judicial Circuit Court Family Violence Coordinating Council (The 17th FVCC) is a forum designed to promote a coordinated response to family violence in our communities. Stakeholders, including the Rockford Police Department's Domestic Violence Unit, work together to identify and address the needs in our community in an effort to improve our collective response to the issues of family violence including: child abuse, intimate partner violence, elder abuse and abuse to people with disabilities. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the 17th FVCC will be there to hand out pins and information.