DAY 5: Search for alleged cop shooter continues in Winnebago County

A manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting a Winnebago County sheriff's deputy continues in to its fifth day.



Jordan Spates, 27 of Rockford, is still on the loose, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.



Spates is wanted for aggravated battery to a police officer. Authorities say he shot Deputy Stephen Wright at least three times in the back and shoulder early Saturday morning.



Information leading to his arrest could result in a $2,000 reward. Callers are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 815-282-2600 or CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867. Callers will remain anonymous.